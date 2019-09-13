From now on, the Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia will focus on underrepresented artists in at least half of its exhibitions. The goal, included in the museum’s 2020-2025 strategic plan, will help counter a lack of diversity in museum settings that persists across the country.
The Fralin is defining underrepresented artists as those with diverse identities in terms of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability and ability, socioeconomic, geography, religion, ethnicity and Indigenous status.
Its new goal already is reflected in new exhibitions on display at the Fralin and others on the schedule. “Otherwise,” an exploration of the influence of LGBTQ+ culture on visual art timed to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, can be seen through Jan. 5, 2020. Coming up is “The Inside World: Contemporary Aboriginal Australian Memorial Poles,” which will open Jan. 24 in partnership with Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at UVa.
Other recent examples include an installation by contemporary artist Vanessa German, an exhibition of watercolors created by Georgia O’Keeffe during her time at the University of Virginia in the early 20th century and an exhibition in which contemporary Native American artists reflected on historic Native American art from the Fralin’s collection.
The Fralin also has acquired some firsts for its collection, including works by Zanele Muholi, the Fralin’s first by a non-binary artist, and by Martine Gutierrez, its first by a transgender Latinx. Donated works by Suzanne McClelland and by Native American artists Rick Bartow and Debbie Clashin also enhance the Fralin’s collection.
For information, visit uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.