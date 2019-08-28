Through Sept. 22
Exhibition of artists Elizabeth Geiger and Martin Geiger’s paintings titled “Inside/Outside” at the Beverley Street Studio School Gallery in Staunton. In this exhibit, Elizabeth Geiger will display recent still-life paintings, her current preferred genre. Her son, Martin Geiger, will display recent paintings exploring his vision of light, space and how they contribute to form a harmonious structure. Visit the gallery during regular hours to view the exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Friday
Cedar Creek will perform at The Fishin’ Pig in Waynesboro from 7 to 10 p.m. It will be in the Pig Pen area. The food truck will be available for food and beverages starting at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights only. Fishin’ Pig is at 117 Apple Tree Lane.
Saturday
Bask’n at Basic — a Bask’n outdoor local micro-music event — is from noon until 10 p.m. There will be craft beer, cider and kombucha. On the outdoor stage will be Who Shot John from 1 to 4 p.m., Empty Bottles from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Bryan Elijah Smith & The Wildhearts from 8 to 10 p.m. Hops Kitchen and Basic City will be roasting a Bask-marinated pig in the La Caja China from 1 to 10 p.m. Bring a chair or a pop-up tent. Basic City Beer Co. is at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro.
Waynesboro Impulse Gay Social Club will host Three Ring Circus of Freaks. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m. Members get in free until 10 p.m. and guests pay $5. Sweet Pickles, D’Voyd O’Joy and Holli Haux will make appearances. Ringmaster is Abner Malady. Come out dressed as a clown to help bring the big top alive.
Join the end-of-summer foam party with DJ Groovematic at Clocktower in Staunton. The party is from 10 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Minimum age is 21, and tickets are $10. Participate at your own risk. Floors will be slippery due to foam and water. Phones and valuables should be placed in plastic bags. Clocktower is at 27 W. Beverley St.
