Friday

Waynesboro Players: “Love Letters” by Waynesboro’s oldest community theater, The Players, 7:30 p.m., Waynesboro Golf & Country Club at 1117 Meadowbrook Road in Waynesboro, (540) 943–1131, $15.

Saturday

Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout — Cavallo Release Party 2019: Three variants of Cavallo will be released, noon, Stable Craft Brewing Company, (540) 490–2609. Free.

Sunday

Blackfriars Playhouse: “The Willard Suitcases,” 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse, (540) 851-1733, tickets start at $20.

Monday

Shenandoah National Park Fee-Free Day: All day event, Shenandoah National Park/Skyline Drive, (540) 999–3500, free today only.

Tuesday

Signature Speaker Series: “Sustainable Habitat for Bats” by Rick Reynolds, wildlife biologist for Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, admission by pay-what-you-will donation.

Wednesday

Diabetes Day: Free diabetes screenings and blood pressure checks and three special presentations to raise awareness about diabetes, noon, Augusta Community Care Building, (540) 213-2537, free.

Thursday

Cheesy Team Trivia: 7 p.m., Heritage on Main, (540) 946–6166, free.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Augusta County.

