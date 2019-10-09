Thursday
“The Return: A Tribute to the Beatles,” 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wayne Theatre. “The Return” will pay homage to the Beatles in a stellar reproduction of a live Beatles concert from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Wayne Theatre. Tickets start at $35.
Friday
Waynesboro Public Library will screen “The Upside” for its Friday Night Movie from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Waynesboro Public Library.
Saturday and Sunday
Waynesboro Fall Foliage Art Show by Shenandoah Valley Art Center is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Waynesboro. The 49th annual Fall Foliage Art Show along the streets of historic downtown Waynesboro will feature 150 artists, food trucks, music, and community art projects. Event entry and parking are free of charge.
Sunday
Stable Craft Brewing’s annual Hoppy Harvest Celebration invites guests to celebrate autumn from noon to 8 p.m. with a costume contest, pumpkin painting, live music, “Spooky S’mores by the campfire” and opportunities for fall family photos.
Monday
“Spellbound” (1945): From the master of suspense himself, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1945 film “Spellbound” will be screened at 2 and 7 p.m.the Wayne Theatre for its Monday at the Movie series.
Tuesday
Trivia Night is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Basic City Beer Co. Trivia Night invites guests to test their knowledge while enjoying craft beer and food.
Wednesday
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors will give an all-American performance at the Wayne Theatre paying tribute to the heroes of World War II with Big Band-era songs and focus on American resolve, unity, and sentiment. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Please arrive no later than 6:45 p.m. to secure seats.
