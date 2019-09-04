through Sept. 8
Join Oak Grove Theatre for “A Wrinkle in Crime” at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is free for 2019 season subscribers or $10 for general admission.
Friday
The Waynesboro Public Library will host a Bob Dylan tribute concert from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Local musicians from numerous bands will make appearances, including The Findells, Nathan Moore, Duffy, Gabby Haze, Loya Brothers and more.
The Wayne Theatre will host Live at The Wayne with Mr. Jefferson’s Bones from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Mr. Jefferson’s Bones is comprised of some of the Shenandoah Valley’s most experienced and talented professional trombonists and enjoys performing a wide variety of classical, sacred, popular and jazz repertoire. Tickets start at $15.
Saturday
The Waynesboro YMCA will host the Waynesboro Y Dive-In Movie: “High School Musical” from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Catch a swim and a movie at the Y pool. Advance registration is required at the front desk. Y Family is $5 and general public family is $10. A family includes up to five people.
The Summer Concert Series continues at the Waynesboro Golf and Country Club at 6 p.m. Relentless will play with special guest 7 Mile Ford. Tickets are $10 per person and ages 5 and younger get in free.
