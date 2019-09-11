through Sunday

Join ShenanArts in Staunton for “110 Stories,” a drama by Sarah Tuft, at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. “110 Stories” takes the audience through 9/11 as told by those who were there. Based on interviews, this docu-play weaves together stories not shown on the news. Tickets are $14.

Friday

The Findells will play at Skipping Rock Beer Co. in Staunton. This event is also in conjunction with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; 5% of Skipping Rock’s daily taproom sales will be donated. Music is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday at 414 Parkersburg Turnpike.

Friday

Black-and-white Old School Dance Party will be held at Clocktower in Staunton with DJ WHIT-FRESH. There will be a moment of silence and special series of song showings for 2Pac Shakur. The event is from 9 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday

Saturday

Cody Purvis will be live at Heritage on Main in Waynesboro. The show is from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday, and general admission tickets are $5. Heritage is at 309 W. Main St.

Tuesday

Tuesdays are for trivia at Basic City Beer Co. The event will test knowledge while people can purchase beer and food. Trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Basic is at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments