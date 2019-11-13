Friday
Open Mic Night: 7 p.m., The French Press at 134 N Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 221-6568, free admission.
Saturday
”Beauty and the Beast:Tthe Musical”: 3 and 7 p.m. showings, Wayne Theatre, (540) 943-9999, tickets start at $22 for adults, $15 for students.
Sunday
Sunday Brunch: 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Seven Arrows Brewing Company in Waynesboro, (540) 221-6968, cost varies based on individual orders.
Monday
Monday at the Movies: Screenings of “Shane” (1953) at 2 and 7 p.m. for the Monday at the Movies series, Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, donation-based admission.
Tuesday
Lymphatic Massage Presentation by Carol Quigless: 5:45 p.m., Healthy Habits at 510 B West Broad St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943-1655, free.
Wednesday
The 2020 Census: Learn why the 23rd U.S. Census is important and how it will be conducted beginning in early 2020, 11 a.m.-noon, Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942-6746, free.
