Friday

Open Mic Night: 7 p.m., The French Press at 134 N Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 221-6568, free admission.

Saturday

”Beauty and the Beast:Tthe Musical”: 3 and 7 p.m. showings, Wayne Theatre, (540) 943-9999, tickets start at $22 for adults, $15 for students.

Sunday

Sunday Brunch: 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Seven Arrows Brewing Company in Waynesboro, (540) 221-6968, cost varies based on individual orders.

Monday

Monday at the Movies: Screenings of “Shane” (1953) at 2 and 7 p.m. for the Monday at the Movies series, Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, donation-based admission.

Tuesday

Lymphatic Massage Presentation by Carol Quigless: 5:45 p.m., Healthy Habits at 510 B West Broad St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943-1655, free.

Wednesday

The 2020 Census: Learn why the 23rd U.S. Census is important and how it will be conducted beginning in early 2020, 11 a.m.-noon, Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942-6746, free.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Augusta County. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to skelly@newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Load comments