Victory Hall Opera has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Art Works award is for "No Daughter of Mine," which originally had been planned for this month but has been rescheduled for early next year.

Miriam Gordon-Stewart, VHO's artistic director, will perform in a staged recital of "No Daughter of Mine" with Lauren Ambrose — a Broadway, film and television star — and pianist Timothy McReynolds. The original work is based on a memoir by Gordon-Stewart's grandmother, Eileen Robbins, that  spans the 20th century.

The grant is one of only 38 NEA grants approved in the opera category.

