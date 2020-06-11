Victory Hall Opera has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Art Works award is for "No Daughter of Mine," which originally had been planned for this month but has been rescheduled for early next year.
Miriam Gordon-Stewart, VHO's artistic director, will perform in a staged recital of "No Daughter of Mine" with Lauren Ambrose — a Broadway, film and television star — and pianist Timothy McReynolds. The original work is based on a memoir by Gordon-Stewart's grandmother, Eileen Robbins, that spans the 20th century.
The grant is one of only 38 NEA grants approved in the opera category.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.