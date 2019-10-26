By JANE DUNLAP SATHE
jsathe@dailyprogress.com | (434) 978-7249
Starting Friday, Charlottesville’s Victory Hall Opera will share a production that explores the sacrifices of life as a performing artist and the age-old struggle between love and duty.
The Virginia premiere of Joseph Haydn’s “Armida” will be conducted by soprano and conductor Christina Brandes and directed by Miriam Gordon-Stewart, Victory Hall Opera’s artistic director. The work features a new chamber orchestration by Victory Hall Opera’s Brenda Patterson.
It’s also an opportunity to see the new modular set created by Yimeng Teng, who won the opera company’s 2019 International Ready.Set Design Competition.
Audience members who head to Belmont Arts Cooperative to see the work at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Nov. 3 and 5 will see soprano Emma McNairy as Armida, tenor Victor Ryan Robertson as Rinaldo and Will Ferguson as Ubaldo.
Haydn is better known today as the “Father of the Symphony” and “Father of the String Quartet.” The prolific Austrian composer also played a major role in the development of the piano trio and other chamber music mainstays audiences still enjoyed today, but he also penned operas.
Victory Hall Opera is taking a closer look at the opera of which Haydn was most proud. Although the work is filled with appealing arias, it isn’t performed frequently, in part because of its involved storyline about the Crusades.
“People don’t ever think of Haydn as an opera composer,” McNairy said. As written, “Armida,” she said, is “difficult to pull off. It goes back and forth, and it’s kind of magical.”
The role of Armida, a sorceress who falls in love with a Christian knight, has attracted singers as diverse in style as the late dramatic soprano Jessye Norman and coloratura mezzo-soprano Cecilia Bartoli.
“It’s more about the personality of the role,” McNairy said of the attraction. “There’s a lot of coloratura in it. It’s definitely not for a beginner. It’s a challenge — and I love it.”
“It’s really exciting music, and it’s beautiful,” Gordon-Stewart said. She was drawn to the opera after Victory Hall Opera soprano Rachelle Durkin returned from singing in an Australian production of “Armida” and enthusiastically shared the excitement of “aria after aria that made you feel like a rock star,” Gordon-Stewart said.
Instead of slogging through the Crusades, the Victory Hall Opera team is taking an original approach to the story of Armida and her Rinaldo. Gordon-Stewart’s production focuses on a play within the play, introducing audience members to a traveling troupe that’s on the road to perform “Armida.”
Separated from their families and immersed in sweeping roles, the troupe in this telling of the tale ends up in a life-imitates-art situation when the actors whose characters fall in love realize that they’re developing feelings for each other offstage as well. The tenor has a fiancée back home, so the showmance elicits conflicting devotions to love and duty that begin to tug at everyone involved.
Also bringing new life to the opera is a fresh focus on movement. McNairy said the cast “did the entire first week without music” to concentrate on gestures and movement.
“You’ll see a lot of interesting movements you wouldn’t see in a stand-and-sing production,” she said.
The production is a love letter of sorts to those whose devotion to performing and sharing art often requires sacrificing family time — being home enough to enjoy the ball games, holiday dinners and what Gordon-Stewart fondly calls the balancing lifestyle of “a dog and a garden” — to make it happen.
“It’s an opera within an opera, and we’re showing the audiences what our lives are like,” McNairy said. “We’re showing what it’s like to be a touring actor.”
“For many singers, it’s the struggle between life on the road and your family,” Gordon-Stewart said. The new production may help audience members get a deeper understanding of “both the addiction and the sacrifice of performing.”
Tickets are $65 for premium seats, $35 for general admission and $14 for students’ seats. The premium tickets come with the best seats and a wine-and-cheese reception after the show at Firefly Restaurant.
For details and tickets, go online to victoryhallopera.org/armida.
