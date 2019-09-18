Tickets will go on sale for violinist Lindsey Stirling’s latest Charlottesville appearance at noon Friday.
Stirling will bring her "Warmer in the Winter Tour 2019" to John Paul Jones Arena on Dec. 14. It’s her third Christmas tour, filled with music, dance routines and visual effects.
She’ll share not only her own songs, which include “Christmas C’mon” and “Warmer in the Winter,” as well as such classics as “Santa Baby,” “I Wonder as I Wander” and “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.” Stirling released “Artemis,” her fifth studio album, on Sept. 6.
For ticket information, go to johnpauljonesarena.com.
