Virginia is highlighting its more than two dozen cideries during Virginia Cider Week, which will begin Friday and run through Nov. 24.
Gov. Ralph Northam kicked off the week with an appearance Thursday at Potter's Craft Cider's new tasting room in Albemarle County.
Twenty-six cideries have opened in Virginia since 2006, and several breweries and wineries also serve cider, according to the state.
“Virginia is one of the top 10 apple-producing states in the country, with the apple industry contributing an estimated $235 million annually to the state’s economy,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, in a news release on Thursday.
“The fastest growing segment in Virginia’s already booming craft beverage industry, hard cider is creating an increasingly important market for our apple growers — especially those producers specializing in heirloom varieties. I congratulate Potter’s Craft Cider on this expansion and commitment to supporting Virginia agriculture.”
For information on specific events, visit ciderweekva.com.
