The Virginia Film Festival has added six new members from the film industry and the community to its VAFF Advisory Board.
The new members include the following:
• Beverly Colwell Adams, assistant dean in the University of Virginia's College of Arts & Sciences and associate professor in the psychology department.
• Liz Biber, partner and head of content at The Lede Company in Los Angeles.
• Jocelyn Diaz, a longtime television and film executive for Disney, HBO and ABC Television, among other firms.
• Steven Kung, a UVa graduate, writer, director and son of Taiwanese immigrants who directed the sixth season of "Fresh Off the Boat" and is a writer on "Dear White People."
• Marshall Persinger, a UVa alumna who produces documentaries, edgy films and television shows through her Fresh Produce Pictures company.
• Linda Stanley, who is market president of Bank of America, Charlottesville and Greater Virginia.
The festival will announce plans for the 2020 Virginia Film Festival later this summer. For details, visit virginiafilmfestival.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.