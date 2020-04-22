A free Facebook Live screening of “American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel” will be followed by a Zoom question-and-answer event with special guests.
The virtual Virginia Film Festival event is set for 4 p.m. Saturday. The Q&A will be at bit.ly/HereticsLive.
Virginia native Jeanine Isabel Butler explores American religion, race and politics in her film, which follows a group of Oklahoma religious leaders who are trying to create change in their communities.
Learn more at virginiafilmfestival.org.
