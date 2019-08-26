The HBO documentary "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality" is the Virginia Film Festival's selection for this year's school screening, which is planned for 10 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Paramount Theater.
The selection was announced Monday at Prime 109 during the festival's Stakeholders Reception. On hand for the event were Jody Kielbasa, director of the film festival and vice provost for the arts at the University of Virginia, and Andrew Rodgers, one of the festival's senior guest programmers.
The festival presents a free school screening each year to make a socially relevant film available to middle and high school students in public, private and homeschool environments. Seats are available for "True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality" on a first-come, first-served basis, and advance registration is required at at virginiafilmfestival.org/school-screenings/.
The film is directed by Peter Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt and George Kunhardt. Stevenson, an Alabama public interest attorney, has fought for a more equitable criminal justice system for more than three decades. He has devoted his career to helping clients who have been wrongfully condemned and incarcerated. The HBO documentary weaves Stevenson's story with those of his clients and explores how a culture of racial injustice developed in the U.S.; it also focuses on the opening for the Equal Justice Initiative's Legacy Museum and the National Memorial for Peace and Justice.
A panel of experts to be announced later this fall will participate in a post-screening discussion and a question-and-answer session with the students.
In other news for young film fans, popular "Sesame Street" character Elmo will greet children and families during the annual Family Day festivities, which will take place on Oct. 26 at UVa's Betsy and John Casteen Arts Grounds. The festival will screen two episodes of "Sesame Street" in honor of the television series' 50th anniversary.
The 32nd annual Virginia Film Festival will take place in a variety of Charlottesville locations from Oct. 23 to 27, bringing more than 150 films and more than 100 film industry guests to town. The film festival is a program of UVa and the Office of Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts.
The full schedule of films and guests will be available to browse online starting Sept. 26, and tickets will go on sale Sept. 30. Learn more online at virginiafilmfestival.org.