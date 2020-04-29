The Virginia Film Festival will launch "VAFF Beyond the Scenes: A Virtual Conversation Series" starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday. It will be livestreamed every other Wednesday on Zoom and archived on the festival's YouTube channel.
The first program in the series is "Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation on 'Midnight Family,''' which begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday with "Midnight Family" director Luke Lorentzen and Federico Cuatlacuatl, a University of Virginia assistant professor of studio art and VAFF guest programmer. Lorentzen and Cuatlacuatl will talk about the award-winning documentary "Midnight Family," which was a 2019 VAFF selection.
Next in the series, on May 20, is "Beyond the Screen: A Virtual Conversation on 'The Booksellers.''' It will feature the documentary's director, D.W. Young; Molly Schwartsburg, curator of the Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library; and Julia Kudravetz, owner/manager of New Dominion Bookshop. Sarah Lawson of the Virginia Center for the Book will serve as moderator.
All conversations are free, and everyone is welcome; pre-registration is required. Related films can be purchased or rented before the discussions take place. To pre-register and get all the details, visit virginiafilmfestival.org/year-round-events.
