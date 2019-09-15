Adolescents and teens today are generally more tech-savvy, more environmentally conscious and more inclusive than generations past. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that they’re also more likely to die by suicide.
According to a study published recently in the Journal of the American Medical Association, adolescent and teen suicide rates have been increasing steadily in the past decade, reaching the highest level since the CDC began collecting this data in 1960. In 2017, there were nearly 12 suicide deaths reported for every 100,000 teens between the ages of 15 and 19, as well as 17 deaths per 100,000 young adults in the 20- to 24-year-old age group.
Although the suicide rates in all age groups in the U.S. have increased in recent years, the numbers above confirm that suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Americans between 15 and 24 years old, surpassed only by accidents. What the numbers don’t tell us is why.
Why are kids dying by suicide?
There is much speculation about the factors responsible for the rise in teen suicides, but more research is needed to pinpoint the exact causes. One of the most commonly suggested contributing factors is the technology boom. Because of increasing dependence on electronic devices, young people may be:
• Spending more time alone using a cell phone or playing a video game
• Spending less face-to-face time with friends and family
• Sleeping less
• Exposed to the unrealistic expectations of social media, contributing to low self-esteem
• At greater risk for cyberbullying
• Exposed to inappropriate and/or violent imagery
Each of these factors may increase feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression — all of which are risk factors for suicidal thoughts.
Another societal issue frequently suspected to be associated with current suicide rates is the opioid epidemic. With the number of opioid overdoses and deaths increasing steadily across the U.S., more and more teens are either personally affected or are negatively impacted by a loved one’s addiction.
Who is at risk?
Suicide does not discriminate. However, there are some traits that put certain youths at greater risk, including:
• Age 15 and older
• Male gender
• LGBTQ+ sexual orientation
• A history of witnessing violence, suicidal behavior or suicide
• A personal history of physical or sexual abuse
• A family history of psychiatric illness or suicide
• A current psychiatric disorder (most commonly depression)
• Substance abuse
• Interpersonal conflicts with family, friends or a romantic partner
• Access to firearms or means for suffocation
• Exposure to bullying, either as the perpetrator or the victim
Know (and act) on the warning signs
Adolescents and teens who die by suicide often show warning signs prior to their deaths. Some behaviors to watch for include:
• Talking or writing about suicide or dying
• Being more withdrawn from others, more anxious or more impulsive
• Giving away personal belongings
• Increased substance use
• Changed routines, including sleeping or eating patterns
• Having mood swings or other personality changes
These are just some of the common warning signs. If you suspect that your child may be considering suicide, speak to him or her openly about his or her feelings. Don’t be afraid to ask about suicidal thoughts specifically; there is no evidence to suggest that talking about suicide with your child will increase the likelihood of a suicide attempt. Be supportive and enable your child to seek medical treatment if necessary. It is also important to safely store firearms, medications and alcohol to minimize your child’s access to lethal means of suicide.
What is the contagion effect?
Some studies have shown that youths who are struggling emotionally may be especially vulnerable to suicide contagion. In this phenomenon, news of a suicide may inspire others going through personal struggles to follow suit, especially when they identify with the deceased. Case in point: there was a 10% increase in suicide deaths in the five months after Robin Williams died by suicide in 2014.
Even fictionalized accounts of suicide may contribute to the contagion effect. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry reported an increase in the suicide rate of 10- to 17-year-old boys following the release of “13 Reasons Why,” a show that depicts a teen girl’s suicide. While this finding cannot establish a causal link between the show’s release and increased suicides, the correlation suggests that parents should be cautious when allowing their children to watch programming that may sensationalize, romanticize or provide instructions for suicide.
To learn more about the mental health services available for teens at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/services/teen-health. For immediate support in times of crisis, encourage your teen to contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741 or to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.
