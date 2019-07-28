How to best feed babies has been a topic of discussion for as long as we’ve had babies (which is, forever). Commercial infant formula, breastfeeding, wet nurses — the list goes on; but repeatedly, science has shown that breastfeeding is always the best option. Simply put, it is best to breastfeed babies starting within one hour of birth and continuing through the first year of life, or longer.
Breastmilk has been called the perfect food for babies, because it contains the right blend of vitamins, minerals and nutrients to help a baby develop. Research has shown that breastfeeding is vital to the lifelong optimal health and wellbeing for both mother and child. For infants, breastmilk is easy to digest, rich in nutrients and antibodies, and prevents certain illnesses and diseases, like diabetes, childhood obesity, and respiratory tract infection. Breastfeeding is also readily available, always ready to eat, and convenient.
Breastfeeding also helps mothers by lowering the risk of diabetes, depression and certain cancers. It allows the mother and baby to form a bond; it can be done anywhere, saves money and limits the number of doctor visits and missed time from work or school. It is also important to note that mothers are legally allowed to breastfeed anywhere in public in Virginia.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that:
» Infants should be fed breast milk exclusively for the first 6 months after birth. Exclusive breastfeeding means that the infant does not receive any additional foods (except vitamin D) or fluids unless medically recommended.
» After the first 6 months and until the infant is 1 year old, the AAP recommends that the mother continue breastfeeding while gradually introducing solid foods into the infant’s diet.
» After one year, breastfeeding can be continued if mutually desired by the mother and her infant.
Every year, the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA) coordinates World Breastfeeding Week during the first week of August. WABA is a global network of individuals and organizations concerned with the protection and support of breastfeeding worldwide. This year’s theme, “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding,” focuses on parents’ rights to breastfeed. WABA advocates for legislation, policies, parent-friendly workplaces in both formal and informal sectors, supporting parent-friendly values and gender-equitable social norms. During World Breastfeeding Week, activities are held around the world to help accomplish WABA’s goals.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clinic will be hosting a screening of “Chocolate Milk” from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27. “Chocolate Milk” is a documentary that looks at the gap that exists between breastfeeding rates for African American women and those of white women and Latinas. Join us from from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the WIC clinic in the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department at 1138 Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville — door No. 1 — to learn more about the racial divide that exists in breastfeeding. Keep checking our social media (facebook.com/TJHealth) for more information about this and other exciting events happening at TJHD.
To learn more about breastfeeding, visit vdh.virginia.gov/breastfeeding. For more information on breastfeeding support for WIC clients please contact the Thomas Jefferson Health District WIC Program at (434) 972-6200, Ext. 4.