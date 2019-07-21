Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association. On the bright side, more and more lung cancers are being diagnosed earlier, when the disease is most treatable. This is due to the use of a relatively new screening option called low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scanning.
Research has shown that low-dose CT lung cancer screening has the ability to reduce lung cancer mortality by 20 percent. The bad news: only around 4% to 6% of people eligible for lung cancer screening are actually getting screened.
To help get more current and former smokers on board with the idea of lung cancer screening, it’s important to clear up some of the misconceptions about the test and the disease itself.
Myth: I’m not having symptoms, so I don’t need to be screened.
Fact: Lung cancer is known as a silent killer because symptoms — cough, shortness of breath, weight loss — often don’t appear until the disease is more advanced. The goal is to catch it early. That’s why annual lung cancer screening is recommended for asymptomatic patients who:
• Are between the ages of 55 and 77
• Have smoked the equivalent of one pack a day for 30 years or two packs a day for 15 years
• Are current smokers or have quit within the past 15 years
Myth: CT scans aren’t safe.
Fact: Low-dose CT is an imaging procedure that uses special X-ray equipment to capture detailed “slices” of the body. The screening process is quick, easy and non-invasive, with minimal radiation exposure (even less than radiation already present in the environment). Plus, compared to five years ago, results are more accurate, thanks a new tool that helps reduce false-positive readings.
Myth: I have to quit smoking before I can get screened.
Fact: Patients who smoke are not required to quit prior to lung cancer screening. However, smoking cessation counseling is a key component of the lung cancer screening program, and many patients find this to be one of the most beneficial aspects of their screening experience. The lung cancer screening program coordinator at UVa Health meets patients where they are. She can counsel those patients who wish to quit, prescribe smoking cessation medications, and connect them with resources to help them succeed. If they’re not ready to quit, screening is still an option.
Myth: My insurance won’t cover lung cancer screening.
Fact: The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommended the use of low-dose CT for lung cancer screening in 2013. Since 2015, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has been covering low-dose CT for lung cancer screening. Almost all private insurance companies now cover the screening as well. The lung cancer screening team at UVa Health receives pre-authorization from each patient’s insurance provider to ensure patients are approved and aware of potential costs upfront.
Myth: My primary care doctor has never mentioned lung cancer screening, so I must not need it.
Fact: It’s up to you to take control of your health. If you meet the eligibility requirements outlined above, talk to your primary care physician about lung cancer screening. You do not have to be a UVa patient to be screened at UVa Cancer Center, but you do need a referral from your provider. The advantages of being screened at an accredited Lung Cancer Screening Center like UVa include:
• High safety standards and advanced low-dose CT technology to ensure limited radiation exposure
• Radiologists who are specially trained to identify lung cancer, which improves screening accuracy
• A thoughtful, evidence-based response to abnormal findings, which helps limit the use of aggressive treatments that are potentially unnecessary and harmful.
If there is an abnormality, patients will receive scan results within 24 hours. Then they will be promptly referred to a team of lung cancer experts, which may include medical oncologists, pulmonologists, radiation oncologists and thoracic surgeons who collaborate to ensure patients receive well-rounded care. Screened patients have a direct link to all of the resources provided by UVa Cancer Center, a leading National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center.
If you are interested in being screened for lung cancer, call (434) 924-9333. Learn more at uvahealth.com/lungscreening.
Aimee Strong is a nurse practitioner and program coordinator for the Lung Cancer Screening Program at University of Virginia Cancer Center.