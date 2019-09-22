Have you ever heard the phrase “food is medicine?” We need food to survive, but we also need it to thrive. Access to healthy, culturally appropriate and affordable food is important for managing and preventing disease. Healthy food also gives us energy and focus for our daily activities. Unfortunately, access to healthy food is not the same for everyone. According to Feeding America, many communities in our district are food insecure. Food insecurity is defined by the USDA as a household that does not have stable access to nutritious, safe food.
Many communities in our area are food insecure. Food justice brings people together to change how we grow, sell and eat food so that everyone has an opportunity to eat healthy and thrive (PolicyLink, 2019).
From production to disposal, our food system affects nearly all aspects of everyday life. This $1.8 trillion industry employs nearly one in seven U.S. workers, makes up the third-largest household expense after housing and transportation, transforms the built and natural environment, and significantly impacts our health (PolicyLink, 2019). The food system is also important for social and community connections and cultural traditions. However, our current system is deeply inequitable, which affects both our health and the economy. The benefits of the food system are out of reach for far too many people, particularly low-income people, people of color and people living in rural and tribal areas.
While the choices we make are an important part of our health, the places where we live, learn, work and pray affect the choices we have. For example, is there an affordable grocery store in your neighborhood? What kinds of foods are served at your children’s school? Does your workplace have healthy vending options? Does your place of worship have a garden? The environments we experience — i.e., do the customers dress like me? Speak my language? Are the staff welcoming? Am I treated with respect? — also can affect our choices and make it easier, or harder, to get the food we need to thrive.
County Health Rankings (CHR) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have adopted a model for community health improvement that explains how clinical care and health behaviors (actions individuals take that affect their health) make up only 50% of what influences how well and how long we live. The other 50% is attributed to social and economic factors, such as income, education, community safety and social supports and physical environment, including transportation, housing and water and air quality. This model also acknowledges that we have designed policies and programs, including those related to food, to provide advantages to certain groups and to exclude others based on race, income, ability, geography, national origin and other identities.
So what can you do?
• Read about and have conversations about food justice.
• Join the Charlottesville Food Justice Network.
• Understand and advocate for the policies and programs that improve food equity.
For more information, visit the Charlottesville Food Justice Network at cvillefoodjustice.org and the Equitable Food Systems Resource Guide at policylink.org/food-systems/equitable-food-systems-resource-guide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.