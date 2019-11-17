When it comes to sexual health, three of the most recognizable letters are H, I and V. The human immunodeficiency virus, better known as HIV, is a viral infection that may stop the body’s immune system from functioning properly.
This could lead to someone getting sick more easily, especially if he or she is not on proper medication. The good news is that there are many great options for medication that prevent the virus from spreading to others or causing severe damage to the body. The even better news is that getting tested is easier now than ever before.
In the past, it would take inconvenient trips to see special doctors, who would run tests that would take several weeks to produce somewhat reliable results. Now, reliable and accurate HIV testing can happen much more quickly — as fast as 60 seconds in some cases. Most rapid HIV tests use a tiny finger prick and a small amount of blood to produce accurate and reliable results. These tests can be performed at local health departments, certain health centers and even select pharmacies. Even though there are many places to receive rapid HIV blood tests, some people may not be able to access these services due to either physical limitations or the anxiety and stigma of testing. In these cases, in-home HIV test kits offer a wonderful solution.
In-home HIV test kits are a great way for people to learn their HIV status in a comfortable and convenient location without ever having to see a medical provider. Unlike other rapid tests, the in-home test kit uses an oral swab, so no needles or blood is required. The kits come with easy-to-understand instructions in both English and Spanish. Users are provided with a 24-hour hotline to call if they have any questions or concerns before, during or after the test. This makes the process of testing easy for almost anyone, which is great, since screening is an important part of everyone’s health.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV, including about 162,500 people who are unaware of their status. Nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who do not know they have the virus. In 2016, there were approximately 21,565 people living with HIV in Virginia.
The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. For those with certain risk factors that increase their likelihood of contracting HIV, routine testing at least once a year is recommended. Many people often choose to get tested every three or six months.
Regularly scheduled testing is very important to a person’s overall health, but prevention is key. In addition to having open and honest conversations with partners, there are easy steps for everyone to take. For those living with HIV, taking medications as prescribed will eliminate the risk of transmitting the virus to others. For those without HIV, the best ways to prevent contracting the virus include PrEP (PreExposure Prophylaxis) and using condoms.
Rapid HIV testing, in-home test kits and safer sex items like condoms, dental dams and lube are available for free throughout the Thomas Jefferson Health District. There are also several options available for testing and treatment of other sexually transmitted infections. For more information on these services, please visit TJHD.org.
To learn more about HIV, visit CDC.gov/HIV.
Jason Elliott is community testing coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health — Thomas Jefferson Health District.
