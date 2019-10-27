Women who have been identified to be at higher risk for developing breast cancer can benefit from a high-risk breast care program that focuses specifically on their special healthcare needs. A good, comprehensive program includes risk assessment, breast imaging, preventive services, genetic counseling, risk-reducing medication and a full suite of breast surgery and reconstructive options. The goal of such a program should be to help minimize a woman’s risk and to detect any areas of concern as early as possible.
Calculating a woman’s risk
In August 2017, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital initiated a program to calculate the lifetime risk of developing breast cancer for each woman undergoing screening mammography. This program uses the information women have traditionally provided at the time of mammography, including family history and personal factors that affect estrogen exposure, such as age of menopause.
This information is entered into a computer model to generate an estimate of a women’s lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. Women with a calculated risk of 20% or higher are considered to be at high risk and should be offered increased screening and preventive services.
High-risk screening
In addition to annual screening mammography (preferably with tomosynthesis, also known as 3D mammography), screening breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans should be considered in patients with a 20% to 25% or higher lifetime risk of developing breast cancer.
Screening MRI not only looks at the tissue more closely than mammography, but also uses an intravenous dye to add a functional assessment of blood flow in the breast. As a result, MRI is a more sensitive test and is capable of detecting more breast cancers. However, screening MRI is not used on all women, since it does have a higher rate of callbacks, requiring more women to undergo additional imaging and/or biopsies after the initial scan.
In select cases, whole-breast screening ultrasound also may be an appropriate test for high-risk patients. Through the hospital’s high-risk breast program, patients meet with breast cancer surgeons at Virginia Breast Care to review the risks and benefits of different screening options and to customize a long-term surveillance plan that meets their individual needs.
Prevention and education
Breast cancer risk can be modified by lifestyle changes and medication. For instance, many studies have shown that a healthy diet and regular exercise can decrease breast cancer risk.
Through Sentara Martha Jefferson’s high-risk breast program, and thanks to the generous support of community members who donate to the Martha Jefferson Foundation and support Martha’s Market and the events of The Women’s Committee, patients have no-cost access to the expertise of a registered dietitian and an exercise specialist. They can assist patients with planning healthy food choices, controlling weight if necessary, developing appropriate and realistic exercise goals, and answering nutrition questions.
In addition, medications are available through the high-risk program to help patients reduce their risk of developing breast cancer.
Genetic counseling
Although only about 5 to 10% of cancers are related to genetics, having a close family member with breast cancer may increase a woman’s risk for getting breast cancer herself. A cancer genetic counselor can review a patient’s family history to evaluate and explain the risk of an inherited cancer, help patients understand available genetic tests, and assist in evaluating the benefits and limitations of genetic testing.
Once genetic results are available, the counselor works in collaboration with other providers in the high-risk breast program to help ensure that patients understand their medical options, when needed.
Advantage of a program
A chief benefit of accessing care through a high-risk program is to have a single point of contact for all services, enabling the patient to take advantage of the expertise of a coordinated, comprehensive, multidisciplinary breast program.
Women concerned about their breast cancer risks may contact the high-risk breast program at (434) 654-4483 for a formalized risk assessment. Patients also may be referred by their primary care providers.
