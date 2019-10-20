Do you live in Charlottesville or Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa or Nelson counties? Over the past year, representatives from 146 organizations, agency departments, coalitions and communities across Planning District 10 (PD10) met to learn about the health of their communities and reflect on what would make their communities healthy, well, equitable, and just places to live for all people. The results of this assessment and the resulting plan for action are now available online in the 2019 MAPP2Health Report (the Report).
The MAPP2Health Core Group — consisting of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the Thomas Jefferson Health District, University of Virginia Department of Public Health Sciences and UVa Health — invites you to join us, and hundreds of community partners, in learning more about health and well-being in the community.
A key section of the Report is the community plan for action, entitled “Improving Health Equity: A Community Plan for Action and Accountability 2019–2022.” MAPP Core Group members, community coalitions and seven organizations awarded MAPP Core Group implementation funding across PD10 contributed strategies with the overall goal of changing policies, systems and environments in order to create and sustain equity. We are grateful to the many residents, government agencies, nonprofits, clinics, businesses, philanthropic agencies, faith-based organizations, advocacy groups and others who devoted significant expertise, time and energy to creating this plan for action, in addition to committing resources and capital to improve health equity in our community.
Together, these collective strategies address health equity across the four MAPP priorities of promoting healthy eating and active living; addressing mental health and substance use; reducing health disparities and improving access to care; and fostering a healthy and connected community for all ages. (See Section IV.)
Throughout the Report, you will see photos taken by community members as part of photovoice projects that center community voices through photography. Participants in seven projects across PD10 took photos that represented assets (something or someone of value), well-being (comfort, good health and happiness) and/or resilience (surviving and thriving). Common themes from the photovoice project are presented in Section V.
In order to address the MAPP priority of reducing health disparities, a community-led Diabetes Steering Committee formed to explore best practices in type 2 diabetes management and prevention and to offer recommendations for addressing disparities and access in African American and Latino communities in PD10. Committee members explored local services and discussed a variety of barriers to accessing services such as: Did you feel welcomed? Could you afford it? How conveniently located were services? Were you offered resources in your preferred language? The Committee’s recommendations and noted opportunities for action are in Section VI of the Report and offer important insight for local service providers.
The remainder of the report provides an overview of PD10 (Section III) data across the four MAPP priorities (Section VII), and best-practice recommendations by MAPP priority (Section VIII, Part III). Overall, we hope this report will contribute to a fuller understanding of health and well-being within the communities of PD10 and provide a plan forward for addressing health equity across the district.
If you would like to learn more or become involved:
» Download a copy of the 2019 MAPP2Health Report at tjhd.org.
» For members of faith-based organizations, download the Faith and Wellness Guide for 16 practical and actionable recommendations based on the MAPP priorities (http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/community-health-programs/faith-based-organizations/).
» Join a local community coalition or host a viewing and discussion of the “Unnatural Causes” documentary to learn more about health inequities (http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/action/).
For questions, contact Putnam Ivey de Cortez at (434) 972-6241 or email her at Putnam.Ivey@vdh.virginia.gov.
VITAL SIGNS
This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia Heath System.
