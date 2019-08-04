This is the time of year when young athletes begin participating in sports tryouts and team practices. Participation in school athletics builds strong, healthy bodies and teaches valuable lessons in discipline, teamwork and competition. For young athletes to enjoy the full range of benefits sports provide, parents, coaches and the players themselves should be mindful of how to meet some of the challenges they may face as they take up their chosen activities.
Dealing with heat
Regardless of the sport or the time of year, it’s important for athletes to stay well hydrated, and especially so when they’re practicing or playing in hot weather. High outdoor temperatures compromise the body’s ability to regulate its internal temperature, and this can produce a variety of heat-related illnesses. Fortunately, heat stroke is relatively rare, but more common are heat cramps, heat exhaustion and general feelings of malaise. Initial signs that a young athlete may be struggling with heat and dehydration include weakness, heavy sweating, rapid and weak pulses. If the athlete shows signs of disorientation, headache and/or vomiting, this should be treated as a medical emergency and an effort to immediately cool the patient should begin.
Wearing a lot of equipment, as football players do, adds to the need for vigilance. Coaches and parents should allow their athletes time to get acclimated to the heat, building tolerance over a one- to two-week period as they increase the duration and intensity of exercise or practice.
Players should drink plenty of water before, during and after practice or play. Particularly for school-age athletes, I recommend drinking water instead of sports drinks, which contain a lot of sugar. It may be appropriate for some athletes to drink diluted sports drinks after an hour or so of hard practice or play, but the rest of their hydration should be water.
Getting in shape
Kids who have not been training all summer, and then suddenly ramp up their activity to a high level, can easily injure themselves. To prepare themselves for school sports, this is the time of year when athletes should be getting in shape, conditioning their bodies by regularly running and adding sports-specific exercises. Going directly into high-intensity practice without preparation can result in stress fractures and tendinitis.
To avoid injuries, players should get into their sports slowly and allow themselves adequate time to recover. For sore joints or ligaments, using ice for 30 minutes after practice can help with recovery. Any persistent soreness should be seen by the athletic trainer or a physician. Yoga is also an excellent activity to loosen up the body, particularly useful for males who find themselves tight with stretching.
Avoiding injuries
Research indicates that children increase their chance of overuse injury when they specialize in a sport — that is, when they play the same sport year-round. Younger kids especially are more prone to overuse injuries, and we see things like “Little League elbow” and “Little League shoulder” in young pitchers who throw year-round.
In general, my recommendation for everyone, especially those kids who have not entered their freshman year of high school, is to play three sports a year, or play two sports and take a season off. Playing different sports exercises our muscles in different ways, and taking a complete break for a while is good, too.
For those who have a definite talent for a particular sport, there may be some advantage to being a single-sport kid after their freshman year — it may increase his chances of getting into the sport in college — but it doesn’t buy any advantage in younger kids, and it can lead to injury.
Minding concussions
A concussion is always a matter of concern. If a concussion doesn’t heal properly, there can be negative consequences down the road. Players should avoid having multiple hits to the head, which can lead to permanent brain damage.
Athletic trainers and sports officials recognize the importance of checking out a player thoroughly who has taken a hit to the head. It’s always best to be conservative — when in doubt, take him out of play or practice to allow the brain time to rest and recover. When the player starts to feel better, he gradually can be allowed to do a little activity until he’s cleared for play again.
Fortunately, most high schools, including those here in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, provide programs to help parents recognize the symptoms of concussion.
With proper preparation and vigilance, young athletes can safely enjoy the excitement and challenges of back-to-school sports.