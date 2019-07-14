Resilience is the capacity to respond to, overcome or triumph over adversity. All individuals, families and communities experience adversity throughout the lifespan and need resilience to thrive. For those who have experienced trauma, resilience is essential to healing.
Trauma has become a buzzword in our community, as schools, doctors’ offices, social services and mental health organizations strive to offer “trauma-informed” supportive care to the people they serve. But what does trauma mean?
In short, trauma is a threat that you are not prepared to handle. Humans experience fight, flight or freeze in response to a threat to safety. Trauma puts that alarm response into overdrive, and one may continue to feel unsafe long after the traumatic event has ended. The violent and highly publicized events of Aug. 12, 2017, exposed many community members to threat to safety — and demonstrate how the impact of trauma can continue well beyond the event itself.
Yet many in our community live with other, less-publicized safety threats that have their alarm systems working all the time. Our community has been learning about adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) that impact health outcomes across the lifespan. ACEs activate the body’s alarm system; examples of such events include abuse, neglect, household dysfunction, bullying, community violence or the toxic stress that comes from poverty and racism. ACEs can disrupt brain development and flood the body with toxic stress hormones, which increases risk for physical and mental health illnesses, as well as such health risk behaviors as substance use.
Fortunately, resilience is a buffer against adverse experiences, and it can be developed and supported in all individuals.
Individual resilience is important, but it is not as simple as one’s ability to “bounce back” from negative experiences. Dr. Michael Ungar of the Resilience Research Centre says, “In the context of exposure to significant adversity, resilience is our capacity to navigate and negotiate for the resources we need to do well.”
Because skills must be taught and resources made accessible, resilience is not developed in isolation. Teri Barila of the Community Resilience Initiative writes, “Resilience must be a community effort. We learn resilience by having it modeled, promoted and taught.”
So what can we do?
For children, the single most common factor of resilience is having at least one stable and committed relationship with a supportive caregiver or adult. Helping our children to feel safe and connected through repetitive positive experiences builds pathways in their brain that develop empathy, problem-solving and critical thinking skills. In practice, this might look like providing children with structure, routine and rituals that help them feel safe in their environment.
For adults, developing protective factors such as supportive relationships, optimism and problem solving have shown to increase resilience. Individuals thrive in safe and connected relationships, but being in healthy relationships require skills such as self-regulation and conflict resolution. Strong communities provide opportunities to learn and master these skills in a supportive environment. More research suggests the following factors make a difference in one’s resilience: social and emotional support; having two or more people who give concrete help when needed; community reciprocity, such as looking out for each other’s children or doing favors for one another; and reaching outside of one’s social circle to get help.
For more information, please contact prevention@regionten.org about upcoming training opportunities. Region Ten CSB offers a Trauma-Informed Certification course and a Trauma-Supportive Certification course, as well as other courses on mental health, suicide prevention and REVIVE! overdose prevention. Additional resources may be found online at ACEs Too High (https://acestoohigh.com/) and ACEsConnection (https://www.acesconnection.com/).
VITAL SIGNS
This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.
