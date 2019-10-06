In recent years, the United States has seen an increase in the rate of suicides, and our local community also has felt this impact. The Center for Disease Control reports that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the United States, and the second-leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34. The rate of suicide between 1999 and 2017 has increased 33%, from 10.5 to 14.0 per 100,000 people. For our region, the rate of suicide deaths reached 16.5 per 100,000 in 2015. These statistics illustrate a concerning trend, and many in our community are asking what they can do to help. We can help prevent suicide deaths by reducing the stigma of mental health and suicide, increasing access to lethal-means safety, and connecting those affected to appropriate resources.
The Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Council is a group of concerned citizens, professionals and partner agencies who share a common goal of reducing the number of suicides in this region. They work collaboratively to strengthen and expand education in the area of suicide prevention, increase help-seeking behaviors, and raise awareness about available mental health supports and resources in our area.
One powerful way to raise awareness of the prevalence and impact of suicide is through events that allow people to share their stories. SPARC is hosting its Sixth Annual SPARC of Hope 5k Run & Walk, to take place from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at East End Farm in Green Springs in Louisa County. This event is free to attend, as SPARC wants to ensure that anyone who has experience with suicide has a safe and accessible place to go to share with others, listen to a inspiring story of hope, and find comfort with the understanding that he or she is not alone in their experience. One hundred percent of proceeds raised through donations, T-shirt and raffle sales are used to continue ongoing local suicide prevention efforts. Family-friendly activities such as face painting and pumpkin carving are available for youths. Register yourself or create a team at sparchope.org.
Talking about whether a person at risk of suicide has a plan, or access to a method of suicide, is an important part of prevention. According to the Harvard Injury Control Research Center Means Matter program, it is not enough to focus on the “why” people die by suicide. The “how” people die by suicide is a vital component in preventing deaths. Research shows that many suicide attempts happen during short-term crises with little planning. This means that if we can put time and distance between people and their means to suicide, we could give the space needed for the person to consider safety as an alternative.
Lock & Talk Virginia (lockandtalk.org) is a statewide initiative to provide lethal-means safety to anyone at risk of suicide. In our region, the majority of people who die by suicide use firearms (61%) or poisoning (19%) as their lethal means, so providing information and resources for home safety is an essential component of suicide prevention. As a Lock & Talk partner, Region Ten CSB can provide free medication lock boxes and trigger locks to those who need them. Contact prevention@regionten.org for more information.
If you are concerned that you or someone you care about is thinking about suicide, please consider reaching out to one of the many local or national resources for suicide prevention. We can make a difference in reducing the number of suicide deaths in our community.
Local resources:
» Suicide Prevention Awareness & Resource Council: sparchope.org
» Region Ten Emergency Services: (434) 972-1800
» Lock & Talk Virginia: lockandtalk.org
» Suicide Prevention training opportunities: prevention@regionten.org
National resources:
» National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255
» National Crisis Text Line: 741-741
» Trevor Project Text Line: 678-678
VITAL SIGNS
This column, which promotes community health, is sponsored by Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Region Ten Community Services Board, Thomas Jefferson Health District and the University of Virginia Health System.
