Hepatitis is defined as “inflammation of the liver” (Merriam-Webster, 2019). Many things can cause liver inflammation, but one cause is the Hepatitis A virus, which attacks the liver.
Many people are not aware there is an infection from Hepatitis A. Health care providers are concerned about Hepatitis A because it causes a mild to severe illness that can last a few months, and it spreads easily. A person who is infected may not have symptoms, or it may cause fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, runny or light-colored stool, joint pain and jaundice. Children often do not have any symptoms.
Hepatitis A spreads by the fecal-oral route, which means if you unknowingly eat fecal matter (also known as stool or poop), you may be infected. Contaminated hands or foods and some sexual practices that include contact with the anus or rectum can spread the infection. Because Hepatitis A is spread through stool, it is important to wash hands after having a bowel movement or changing a diaper, and before preparing or eating food.
Historically in the United States, it was more common for those who were infected to have been exposed while traveling internationally or after eating imported foods. It was uncommon for others to develop a Hepatitis A infection in the United States. However, over the past few years, the number of cases in the United States has increased, and these cases have not been from international travel or imported foods; Hepatitis A is now being spread nationwide. Since 2016, there have been more than 20,000 cases reported, with more than 14,000 hospitalizations and unfortunately, more than 230 deaths. Twenty-five states, including Virginia, have identified outbreaks — areas where there is an increase in the number of cases.
Some people are at higher risk of Hepatitis A infection, including those traveling to an area where Hepatitis A is endemic, who do not have access to clean water, who are in close contact with someone infected with Hepatitis A, who have been incarcerated, who have sex that includes contact with the anus or rectum, and who already have a chronic liver disease.
The incubation period (which is, the time from infection until symptoms are apparent) can range from 15 to 50 days. Even if a person with Hepatitis A is not experiencing symptoms, he or she still can be contagious. Someone who develops Hepatitis A illness cannot get it again; antibodies will protect a person for their lifetime.
People can prevent getting and spreading Hepatitis A by good handwashing, especially after a bowel movement and before meal preparation. Hand sanitizer is also effective for hand hygiene. Food service workers should not be working when they are sick or experiencing symptoms.
The absolute best way to prevent Hepatitis A infection is through vaccines. The recommended series of vaccinations is two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine; the exact schedule varies depending on the type of vaccine given. Anyone who wants to be protected should be vaccinated.
Hepatitis A vaccines are available at local health departments in the Thomas Jefferson Health District and at many provider offices. For more information about Hepatitis A and when vaccine clinics are happening at your local health department, visit TJHD.org.
To learn more about Hepatitis A, visit CDC.gov/hepatitis.