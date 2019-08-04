Albemarle Fire Corps seeks volunteers to fill a number of positions, including family support, fundraising coordinator, special events, photographer, videographer, fire historian, graphic artist, archivist, recruitment of Fire Corps members, smoke detector program, fire prevention educator, interpretive services and Fire/EMS training role player. (434) 296-5822.
Building Goodness Foundation seeks volunteers for building and renovation projects in Virginia, Haiti and Central America. Tasks include constructing and renovating clinics, specialized housing, schools and community centers. buildinggoodness.org (434) 973-0993.
The Center seeks volunteers to fill a variety of needs. Volunteer openings at The Center and in the community are at thecentercville.org. Training is provided. (434) 974-7756.
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA holds Junior Volunteer Training on the first Saturday of the month; Adult Volunteer Training on the first and third Saturday and third Wednesday of the month; Foster Training on the second Saturday of the month; and Rummage Store Volunteer Training on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 3355 Berkmar Drive. (434) 973-5959.
Charlottesville Community Bikes holds volunteer mechanic night repairing donated bikes, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at 405 Avon St. cvillecommunity bikes.com. (434) 260-0893
Computers4Kids seeks to match volunteer mentors with youths in middle and high school who could benefit from positive adult role models. Mentor pairs meet for one hour a week for nine months and work together on technology projects. Details and volunteer applications are available at computers4kids.net. (434) 817-1121.
County of Louisa seeks citizens to serve on the Monticello Area Community Action Agency Board. Appointees serve a four-year term, and the board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month. (540) 967-0401.
Fluvanna County Emergency Services seeks volunteers of all types. A complete list of volunteers needed, training schedules and details are available at fluvannacounty.org/services/emergency-services/ emsvolunteer or (434) 591-1910.
Friends in School Helping, sponsored by Jefferson Area Board for Aging, seeks volunteers to tutor children. Details are available at jabacares.org/fish-friends-schools-helping/. (434) 817-5289.
Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Humpback Rocks, seeks volunteers to work on parkway projects, including tree planting, clearing brush and providing interpretive and educational services to aid parkway staff members. (540) 943-4716.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is seeking volunteers to act as advocates to work alongside partner families during the Habitat process. cville habitat.org or (434) 293-9066.
Habitat for Humanity Greene County Chapter is seeking volunteers with painting, carpentry and plumbing skills and volunteers to serve on various committees. greenehabitatva.org/committee.html or (434) 990-9977.
International Hospitality Program seeks volunteers to help with the organization of the August welcome for hundreds of overseas students at the University of Virginia. The program also seeks board members from the community to assume the roles of secretary, treasurer and internet managers. Details: ihphosting@gmail.com or (703) 863-6971.
The James Madison Museum seeks volunteers who are interested in history and being part of a small-museum environment. thejamesmadisonmuseum.org or (540) 672-1776.
Jefferson Area Board for Aging seeks all types of volunteers, especially volunteer ombudsmen to improve the quality of life for those in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. For details on volunteer opportunities, call Carleigh Showalter at (434) 817-5226.
Literacy Volunteers seeks volunteers to tutor adults in reading, writing or speaking English. No prior experience is necessary. New tutor training is held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7. literacyforall.org or (434) 977-3838.
Madison-Greene Humane Society seeks volunteers to help with cat care, cat adoptions, fundraising and educational projects. MadisonGreeneHumaneSociety.com or (434) 985-3203.
Mary Williams Community Center seeks volunteers to assist with morning setup, picking up donations, and more. Details: (434) 987-8433.
Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle is seeking volunteers for its home-delivery meal program in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, including Crozet and Scottsville. Weekly and “on-call” drivers are needed each weekday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Training is provided. cvillemeals.org or (434) 293-4364.
Piedmont Court Appointed Special Advocates seeks caring volunteers to advocate for abused or neglected children in court. No special experience or legal background required, but minimum age of 21. pcasa.org, advancement@pcasa.org or (434) 971-7515.
Rockfish Valley Community Orchestra seeks volunteers. The orchestra meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays in the Rockfish Lounge at 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. nelsoncounty-va.gov/organization/rockfish-valley-community-orchestra/. (434) 946-7834.
Schoolhouse Thrift Shop seeks volunteers. schoolhouse thriftshop.com. (434) 973-2271.
Service Dogs of Virginia seeks volunteers to assist with puppy care and night and weekend dog care. Details: servicedogsva.org or (434) 295-9503.
Sexual Assault Resource Agency seeks volunteers for school-based prevention programs, and outreach programs. saracville.org/volunteer or (434) 295-7273.
Thomas Jefferson Foundation seeks volunteers for the Thomas Jefferson Visitor Center, Jefferson Library, Center for Historic Plants and special events at Monticello. volunteer@monticello.org or (434) 984-9869.
Transition Cville seeks volunteers with all types of skill sets to participate in the group’s goals of sustainability and caring for the environment. Details: transition cville.org, freeman.joanie@gmail.com or (434) 987-1026.
United Way — Thomas Jefferson Area has a Volunteer Center with more than 180 nonprofit agencies and schools looking for volunteers. cvillevolunteer.org or (434) 972-1701.
UVa Medical Center Gift Shop seeks volunteers to staff the gift shop for three- or four-hour shifts. No experience required. uvahealth.com/volunteer or (434)924-5251.