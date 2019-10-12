Starting Monday, Whistle Words will be offering writing workshops to give women with cancer a chance to fight fear and isolation.
A 90-minute introductory workshop is planned for 9:30 a.m. Monday at University Baptist Church. Free parking will be available.
Write to Heal, a six-week workshop series, will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday through Nov. 22.
The workshop, sponsored by University of Virginia Cancer Center, is free to women who are undergoing or have finished cancer treatment. It’s a chance to spend time with other women who understand what a cancer journey can be like and to explore and express the emotions experienced along the way.
Charlotte Matthews, a poet, UVa professor and breast cancer survivor, and Betsy Cox, a social issues film producer, founded Whistle Words in January 2017. They have been working on a documentary film that will feature the stories of women facing cancer and the ways in which examining and celebrating their inner lives has helped them in the healing process.
Whistle Words has teamed up with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, UVa Hospital and Cancer Center, the Charlottesville Women’s 4-Miler and Olivet Presbyterian Church to present free writing workshops or women fighting cancer.
To reserve your spot in the workshop, call (434) 297-4870.
