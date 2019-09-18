Willie DE’s latest album, like his career, is about a lot more than rock. That’s why listeners attending his CD release party Friday night at IX ArtPark can expect to hear a world of different influences that took their time to settle into his sound.
“Runaway Child,” the guitarist and songwriter’s new collection, was three years in the making, and it reflects professional and personal growth, changes and joys along the way. He and his wife married in October. He’s savoring a deeper appreciation for working with his band, which includes Justin Esposito on violin and keyboard, Stuart Gunter on drums and Randall Pharr on bass. And now, he looks forward to sharing the new album with audiences.
Friday’s show teams him up not only with his band, but with musical guests Kristen Rae Bowden and Joe Lawlor. Loren Oppenheimer will join them on tabla. Local vocalists Davina and Davita Jackson, who sing on “Painted Lines” and “Golden Girls” on the new album, which he recorded at Minimum Wage Studios in Richmond, will be there, too.
“It really elevates what we’re playing,” he said.
Willie Denton-Edmundson grew up listening to his dad’s Van Morrison and Jimi Hendrix records and soaked in plenty of blues before he dove into jazz guitar studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. “Runaway Child” reflects his enduring love of jazz and rock, but also the other diverse musical elements that help him create his absorbing trademark sound.
“This album is mostly a rock-based album,” he said, and yet “there is a string quartet from the Richmond Symphony.”
His listening habits often yield inspirational moments for his writing.
“I love classical, jazz and rock, so I get into little pockets of artists,” Denton-Edmundson said. “I’ll listen to Van Morrison for a month, and then I’ll listen to Beethoven for a month, and then Stravinsky.”
Denton-Edmundson’s deliberate writing and recording process helps him craft songs authentically, letting elements mature and layers unfold in their own time. Just as his solo shows at Albemarle CiderWorks, Glass House Winery and other local venues reveal, nothing in a Willie DE collection feels rushed.
No wonder, then, that the single Denton-Edmundson chose for an Aug. 31 release was “Taking Her Time.” The single explores growing into his role as husband, and also as a multifaceted artist who brings inspirations together into a cohesive sound instead of as jarring random elements. Title track “Runaway Child,” for instance, brings in the grounding of Indian tabla and lush but controlled strings.
Charlottesville-area fans who remember listening to him over the years in many settings — around town with The Wave, the band he founded at age 13 and took to the main stage of Floydfest in 2011; at Scott Stadium, outdoors in the sunshine before University of Virginia football games; busking on the Downtown Mall — will recognize that his balance of energy and restraint continues to serve his delivery well.
Denton-Edmundson also took his time recording his second album, “Thunder Train,” which he released in 2016. That album drew on his time at VCU studying jazz guitar, improvisation, jazz composition and arranging. His first album, “Egg Cracked, The Bird Went Wild,” focused on songs of rebirth and renewal, and his long-haul approach draws strength from patience, so there’s no telling where the next few years will take him.
