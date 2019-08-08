Willie Nelson has come off his tour because of a "breathing problem," The Associated Press reported Thursday. As of Thursday evening, Nelson's Wednesday evening show with Alison Krauss at Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena had not been canceled.
The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing, "I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out." Nelson had just finished performing with Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He wrote, "I'll be back."
Farm Aid said Nelson will resume his tour Sept. 6.
Nelson will perform at the Farm Aid concert in Wisconsin with John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Neil Young and Bonnie Raitt on Sept. 21.
Nelson's tour is scheduled to end Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.