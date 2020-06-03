While concert stages are empty, their fancy lights down and high-tech soundboards silent, a timeless musical delivery system is having a moment in the spotlight.
The volunteer disc jockeys of radio station WTJU-FM continue to cue up classical, jazz, folk and rock music for fans who are sticking closer to home these days. The devices look different, but in many ways, fans are listening at home in much the same way their forebears did in the 1930s and ‘40s, instead of using the latest technology to order tickets and immerse themselves in big-ticket multimedia tour dates the way they did just a few months ago.
Just as families clustered around their radios during World War II to share a welcome laugh and hear the latest tunes, today’s radio listeners are finding a sense of community in a time of physical distancing.
“WTJU is basically fully operational right now,” said Nathan Moore, the station’s general manager. “What makes it difficult is WTJU works with live musicians a lot. We’re doing everything we can to promote livestreaming events.”
Part of the solution in pandemic times is to keep playing high-quality music by local artists who can’t perform before cheering fans in person the way they’re accustomed to doing. Another part is supporting the new ways musicians are reaching listeners, such as livestreaming performances and destination events on video conferencing apps. And, sometimes, the whole community connection comes together at once.
Two “Radio Talks” events in June will bring present and former WTJU DJs together to talk about the value of good music in a pandemic and the future of music once things start getting back to what feels normal.
At 4 p.m. Friday, “The state of WTJU (and good music) in a pandemic” will team up Moore and three WTJU colleagues — rock DJ Erin O’Hare, folk director Peter Jones and classical host Ralph Graves — with WXTJ programming director Liezl Vergara.
They’ll discuss the resilient technology behind FM radio and offer their own quarantine listening suggestions.
At 4 p.m. June 12, “Where does music go from here?” will tackle some of the biggest obstacles encountered by the music world, from the challenges faced by musicians who have no live venues in which to play to the gloomy public health models that point toward concerts and other in-person performances as being among the last pre-pandemic cultural mainstays to get back on track.
This panel of present and former DJs also brings expertise from different music industry perspectives. Members include Rob Sheffield, Rolling Stone columnist; Danny Shea, who handles promotion and production for Jefferson Theater; O’Hare, in her C-Ville Weekly culture reporter role; former Variety Playhouse owner Steve Harris; and Beggars Group project manager Laura Lyons. Moore will serve as moderator.
And although the panelists may not have all the answers during an unfamiliar set of circumstances — “we’re not fortune tellers,” Moore said with a chuckle — they’re likely to have insightful perspectives to share.
WTJU, founded at UVa in 1955, started its on-air journey as an educational station playing classical fare. Since then, folk, rock and jazz have joined classical as programming pillars; the station, which relies on listeners’ donations, has reached out to the UVa community and local listeners with live performances and homegrown show topics.
“There’s this sense of community connections,” Moore said. “The DJs are your neighbors. I can come up with a Spotify playlist like anyone else. What makes it different is there’s something socially alienating in that. That matters — that human connection.”
“My last few years at WTJU, and I’ve been telling all my DJs this, is we’re really in the business of bringing people together for shared experiences,” he said. “We just use the medium of FM radio to do that.”
Both “Radio Talks” events are free. To register for the panel discussions, go to wtju.net.
