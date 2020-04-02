To the Class of 2020:
In a time like this when everything seems unfair and turned upside down, focus on the positives in your life: enduring friendships, the school memories over the last 13 years, the dances, the get-togethers, the laughs, the good times, and the bad. My heart hurts for each of you the way YOUR year is ending but there is no class that is stronger. You are resilient in the face of adversity and you will come out on the other side of this ready for the next chapter. While the next three months are not what you envisioned, I look forward to seeing what you do with it. Keep your head up! In the words of Dr. Seuss, "You're off to great places, today is your day! Your mountain is waiting so...get on your way!" Class of 2020 — never forgotten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.