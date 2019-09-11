...ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY THIS
EVENING...
SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP AND MOVE THROUGH THE REGION
THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHERN, CENTRAL
AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND, NORTHERN AND NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, THE
EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE AND THE INTERSTATE 95 CORRIDOR,
INCLUDING THE WASHINGTON DC AND BALTIMORE MARYLAND METRO AREAS.
ISOLATED INSTANCES OF HAIL AND DAMAGING WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE.
REMAIN ALERT FOR CHANGES IN THE WEATHER, AND BE PREPARED TO HEAD
TO SHELTER SHOULD SEVERE WEATHER THREATEN OR A WARNING BE ISSUED.
REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE
STRUCK BY LIGHTNING.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.