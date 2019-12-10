20191208_UVa_UNC_Mbball208.JPG

Since Virginia doesn’t play another game until Dec. 18 against Stony Brook, it gives us time to look ahead at the rest of the season. Scanning Virginia’s schedule quickly reveals a few things.

First, getting through the stretch against Purdue and North Carolina with a 1-1 record is decent. Losing a game at Purdue won’t hurt Virginia’s development. The lessons from the loss could even prove valuable. It’s hard to be upset with an 8-1 start to the season with wins over Syracuse and UNC after losing De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome to the NBA.

Second, Virginia’s stretch until early February is manageable. Virginia plays 12 games before a Feb. 8 showdown at No. 1 Louisville. Nine of those games come against teams ranked outside the top 50 in the latest KenPom rankings. Eight of the 12 games come at home as well.

Third, the finish to the regular season poses a major challenge. Of Virginia’s final nine games, four come against Duke, Louisville and North Carolina. Three of the other games come on the road, including a trip to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech on Feb. 26.

There’s plenty of time for Virginia to develop its players between now and February, and that’s good news given the difficulty of the stretch run.

