If the weather forecasters were correct, residents of Augusta County and Waynesboro woke up to snow.
The River City was forecasted to receive a couple of inches, if not three inches of snow Tuesday night.
The city’s Director of Emergency Management Gary Critzer said Tuesday afternoon that the forecast mentioned snow mixed with rain.
“I wouldn’t anticipate that it would cause us any major problems,” Critzer said.
Tuesday afternoon’s temperatures remained in the upper 50s. Critzer said that the temperature was 55 degrees just before 5 p.m., “which is good. It means the roads are warmer.”
The city’s emergency management crew was alerted Tuesday and ready to go, but roads in Waynesboro were not pre-treated.
“This seems relatively minor for us,” Critzer said of the two to three inches, which is “not pushable snow” with a snow plow. “Certainly, it can change — it is weather.”
While the city of Waynesboro manages the city’s roads, the Virginia Department of Transportation manages Interstates 64 and 81, as well as roadways in Augusta County.
According to Ken Slack, communications specialist for the VDOT Staunton District, the agency began preparing for Tuesday night’s forecast on Monday and Tuesday morning by fueling trucks, getting salt ready and putting plows in place.
“So, we’re ready for it,” Slack said Tuesday afternoon.
After a conference call Tuesday morning, Slack said the decision was made for district plans which included sending the agency’s overnight crew home at noon on Tuesday so that they could return to work at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
If it did snow Tuesday night, it will be the first since a snowfall in late March which surprised the Valley.
“I would like to warn folks,” Slack said, because Valley residents have not driven in snow for nine months. “We’re a little rusty, so we’re asking folks to take it easy.”
He also encouraged drivers to keep a large buffer between their vehicle and the next vehicle as a safety precaution.
