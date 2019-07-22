CAA Football media day takes place Tuesday in Baltimore, which raises these five questions, among many that will be asked at M&T Bank Stadium:
1. Does JMU have the nation’s best secondary?
That case can certainly be made, even after the departure of cornerback Jimmy Moreland, last year’s CAA defensive player of the year and a seventh-round draft pick of the Redskins. Back is fifth-year senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, who missed last season after undergoing surgery for turf toe. Robinson was named the CAA’s preseason defensive player of the year in 2018.
At safety, JMU returns starters De’Angelo Amos and Adam Smith. Another starter back is Ohio State transfer Wayne Davis, who played a hybrid defensive back position last year, as a nickel cornerback/outside linebacker. Amos and Davis each had six pass breakups last year, second to Moreland.
JMU’s pass defense ranked 22nd in the country last season, with 185.1 yards allowed per game.
2. Can Richmond rely on Xavier Goodall?
Goodall, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound redshirt junior, got off to an outstanding start to his college career, rushing for 407 yards in six games during the 2016 season. He then suffered a right ACL injury that kept him out the remainder of the year. Goodall came back to lead Richmond in rushing (452 yards) in 2017.
He reinjured his right knee while making a cut during a seven-on-seven drill last August and did not play last season or in spring ball. UR’s top returning rusher is quarterback Joe Mancuso, who gained 354 yards.
The leading returning rusher among tailbacks is Aaron Dykes, who gained 154 yards in four games, the most he could play while retaining his redshirt year.
3. Who is William & Mary’s go-to receiver?
The Tribe brought in QB Kilton Anderson, a graduate transfer from Coastal Carolina. Now first-year coach Mike London and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion need to identify a couple of priority targets. W&M does not have a wide receiver that made more than 14 catches last year.
London’s program took a significant hit over the summer when Nick Muse, a 6-5, 240-pound tight end with two seasons of eligibility remaining, transferred to South Carolina (his brother, Tanner, starts at safety for Clemson). Muse, from Belmont, North Carolina, was a third team all-CAA selection last season, when he ranked seventh in the league in reception yards per game (64.7).
4. Which teams have new coaches?
Three of the league’s top-end teams have new leadership. That starts with Curt Cignetti at James Madison. Cignetti, Elon’s coach for the past two years, succeeds Mike Houston, who moved to East Carolina.
At Elon, Tony Trisciani takes over for Cignetti. Trisciani was Elon’s defensive coordinator under Cignetti, and Trisciani also has CAA coaching experience at Villanova and New Hampshire. Similarly, Maine promoted Nick Charlton, the offensive coordinator, when Joe Harasymiak left after three seasons to become the secondary coach at Minnesota.
And at William & Mary, London succeeds Jimmye Laycock, who was the Tribe’s coach for 39 seasons.
5. Which teams are challenging themselves?
Playing two FBS opponents each are William & Mary (Virginia, East Carolina), Rhode Island (Ohio, Virginia Tech), and Maine (Georgia Southern, Liberty). Elon and New Hampshire are playing only 11 games in a season during which 12 are permitted in FCS by the NCAA because there are 13 Saturdays between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving weekend. Villanova is the only CAA team among the 12 that’s not facing an FBS opponent.