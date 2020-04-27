I encourage us to think of heroes not as individuals, but as teams, groups, collaborators. The heroes are the folks who put their heads together, put their hands together, put their hearts together to be creative with solutions. The heroes are the ones who actually did stay home and safe, and thus put fewer medical staff at risk. The heroes are the children who were brave and found new resilience as they adapted to the changes their teachers and parents and grandparents went through. Our society is stronger when we celebrate the "we." Here is a new word: "we-ro".
