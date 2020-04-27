I'm overwhelmed with all the heroes I see or hear about in our community. Crozet Market, Rafael Zumloff co-owner, gets a special shout out because his staff are doing a simply remarkable job working for us!! His staff wouldn't perform as effectively unless Rafael set the example. Make no mistake, Crozet Market and others in our food industry, are truly first responders, too! Psychologically just knowing that they provide us access to essential grocery products helps keep us sane & more able to handle our roles of effective social distancing. We are hugely blessed for all our brave first responders. Take good care & Blessings.

