I believe that a set of essential personnel is being overlooked and I would like to honor Terry P. Muller, Ph.D., a local Charlottesville clinical psychologist. Dr. Muller has served the Charlottesville citizens in need of mental health services for over three decades. Her primary focus has been with folks suffering from PTSD who have endured horrific traumas. She has saved countless people from despair and in this current pandemic, has offered services to first responders, pro bono. Her tireless, selfless compassion has been a centering point of her practice and now her continued guidance and support to her established patients and now to those dealing directly and often with the trauma of COVID-19 is beyond valuable.
These unsung heroes of the mental health field are needed now more than ever and I know that their services will continue to be called upon and undoubtedly serve as a vital part to the healing of America, long after this virus leaves our presence.
I salute Dr. Terry Muller for all of her invaluable contributions of support, care, compassion and guidance and praise her field for the heroic aid they are rendering to us all.
