I want to bring recognition and thanks to the clinical leaders at Martha Jefferson Hospital that have put in countless hours aside from their usual clinical duties to create, recreate, and modify on an almost daily basis the protocols and strategies to deal with the COVID19 crisis--Dan Ricciardi, MD and Katherine Kimbrell, MD of the Emergency Department and Keri Hall, MD of Infectious disease to name a few! Thank you!
