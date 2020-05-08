I WANT TO THANK MY MAIL CARRIER FOR ADVANCE MILLS RD., EARLYSVILLE 22936...HE IS THE BEST YOUNG MAN..HE TAKES TIME OUT OF HIS ROUTE TO BRING PACKAGES OR LARGE ENVELOPES AND LEAVE THEM ON MY COVERED DECK...HE IS SO WELL MANNERED....AND THIS MAY BE WHAT HE IS SUPPOSE TO DO...BUT I THANK HIM FROM ALL OF THE SIMS AND TURNER FAMILY AT 4565 ADVANCE MILLS RD., EARLYSVILLE, VA...PLEASE LET HIM KNOW WE APPRECIATE ALL HE DOES....WITH THE TRAFFIC ON THIS ROAD HE HAS TO BE CAREFUL..THERE ARE SOME CARS/TRUCK DRIVERS THAT DON'T RESPECT MAIL CARRIERS WHEN THEY ARE STOPPED AT MAIL BOXES.....
SO THANK YOU...BE SAFE...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.