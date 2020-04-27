I want to thank all those that are currently considered essential employees, and their families for being so supportive. You all are an inspiration and we continue to be blessed to have wonderful people like you in our community.

I would also like to give a special shout out to Amanda Mauck, Bethann Homan, Carla Vann, Nicole Dickman, Savanna Bryant, Rebecca Crothers, and many others that are ready and willing to work to provide care for the special little one's in Fluvanna County. You have bravely served to continue working in the essential employee child care program at Effort Church and I am very thankful to have all of you. May God continue to bless all of you and the staff of ECSP. You are all rockstars!

