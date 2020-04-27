I would like to recognize my mail carrier on Penlan Road/Buckingham County Virginia. This virus has put us all on edge but it has not stop the delivery of our mail. The same can be said for all of the delivery drivers whether it's mail, groceries, or whatever. THANK YOU!!
