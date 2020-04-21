Dear Students:
When we talk about the word 'resilience', we are living a true example of it right now. I am so proud of all of you for adjusting to the sudden changes and pressing on to do your best in your home assignments. Before we know it, we will be back together again. To my first semester senior class (1st block), I am SO PROUD of you all and I will miss you so much! Hopefully our impromptu discussions gave you some life lessons that will help you as you move into the next chapter of your life. Know that I will ALWAYS believe in you and will be there for you. You all became my "squad" - you cheered me on with good vibes when I had to undergo radiation . You will always have a special place in my heart. Class of 2020, I salute you!
