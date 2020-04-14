Hi 7th grade!

I miss seeing you all each day! I miss your laughs, silly stories, and those moments where you all achieve more than you thought you could. I hope you all are staying safe and healthy during this time! Make sure you enjoy the sunshine each day and read as much as you can! It feels strange to not say goodbye to you in person, or to realize that March 13 was the last time we would all see each other in person! I will miss you all dearly next year, but I know you will all take on 8th grade with grace and resilience. Stay positive and healthy!

With love,

Ms. Wonsor

