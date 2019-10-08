ZACK WAJSGRAS FOR THE DAILY PROGRESS Community members listen in Court Square Park during the 29th annual candlelight vigil held by the Shelter For Help In Emergency on Monday. Survivors of domestic violence and aid workers shared poems and songs before reading the names of the victims in Charlottesville and Albemarle County since the shelter has been open.
