Age: 71

Hometown: Military 

Residence: Charlottesville

Occupation: Pastor of Palmyra United Methodist Church

Personal: Married to Rita Gorman for 47 years; son Chad and daughter-in-law Heather; son Todd; daughter Jessica; and three grand-children.

Pastimes: Playing the accordion, reading and listening to audiobooks

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments