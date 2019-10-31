Wrap up your holiday shopping at the 44th Woman’s Club of Greene “Helping Hands” Holiday Crafts Bazaar this Saturday.
“We have more than 40 vendors,” said event Chairwoman Monica Waugh. “Weather permitting, we will have several vendors outside. The most notable change this year is that we will not be having a café for shoppers; instead we are doing food trucks.”
Sombreros and Blue Ridge Pizza will be there. There will also be entertainment as Elite Resolution Cloggers will do shows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Baked goods will be available for the sweet-toothed, including honey from a local beekeeper. Get to the bazaar early and find the breakfast goods for sale at the Grace Episcopal Church booth.
Imagine media for art (fabric, paint, paper, ceramic, wood and so on) and discover the unique items available at the bazaar. With more than 40 vendors, there is plenty to get something new from a familiar face or find something exciting from a new vendor.
Get those holiday gifts or decorations to make your home and yard inviting to guests and hearth warming for the family. There are even crafters to help you with your scrap-booking and other paper projects.
Several members from the Art Guild of Greene will be selling their work. Members of the BETA club at William Monroe High School will be on hand to help customers and workers keep things moving nicely.
Also, shoppers are encouraged to stop by the Woman’s Club booth. If you show them your purchases you’ll get a free gift tag or bag decorated by the club members. Buy raffle tickets for a 43-inch Smart TV donated by Crutchfield and also buy tickets for gift bags. All winners will be chosen during the bazaar.
Proceeds from the bazaar go toward scholarships for graduating female William Monroe High School seniors. Last year, the club was able to award $4,500 in scholarships.
Woman’s Club of Greene projects and programs (like the Stop Hunger Now) are all done by volunteers from the club and with help from the community. The Greene area’s generosity has helped the club serve the community for decades.
All is not work at the Woman’s Club meetings, however. They meet the second Monday of the month in the social hall of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, 6265 Amicus Road.
To find out more, go to their Facebook page or find them at their website www.womansclubgreene.org or call (434) 985-1205.
The holiday bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ruckersville Elementary School, 105 Progress Place, Ruckersville. Admission is free and ample parking is available. The venue is handicapped accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.