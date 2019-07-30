STANARDSVILLE — The arraignments for a Greene County supervisor and another man were continued Tuesday after the defense asked for a hearing to go over evidence against the two.
Supervisor David Cox and Stanardsville resident Richard Eppard are charged with one felony count each of theft after a special grand jury investigation into potential illegal farming on county land for personal gain earlier this year.
Because grand jury proceedings are closed, the defense requested a hearing to learn the evidence from the jury's investigation prior to entering a plea. Only a judge can order the information be shared. The hearing has been set for Aug. 13 in Greene County Circuit Court.
The 200-acre property near Dairy and Watson roads is the proposed Ruckersville location for a 900 million-gallon reservoir as part of the Greene County Water Supply and Treatment Project, formerly called White Run Reservoir.