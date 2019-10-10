Stress has become a major factor in the good– or bad– health of Americans. Read any good-health recommendations from the medical community and relieving stress is sure to come up. But how do you quiet all the stressing factors in your life?
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church offers a new way to find the quiet inside the noise of daily life. On Saturday, Oct. 12, they invite the public to join them as they come discover contemplative healing in the solitude of the labyrinth.
A labyrinth is not a maze. It is a purposeful path that leads a person from the chaos and clamor of life in our world to a healing solitude in the middle of the labyrinth. The concept is a meaningful walk from the outside world into the center of the labyrinth and personal center while taking the peace from the center with you back to the outside world.
Labyrinths have been used as a path to spirituality for centuries. One of the most famous is in the Chartres Cathedral in France. It was built in the early 13th century and measures 13 meters across.
“Contemplative healing is a way of approaching the labyrinth as a place of stillness,” said Wendy Steeves, who has brought the solitude of the labyrinth not only to the church but to her family’s Kilaurwen Winery in Stanardsville. “It is a quiet listening to God for the divine. Each person will have an opportunity to offer their own personal prayer. It is prayer centered with a focus on a gathering or a community in prayer but also encouraging all individuals to join as we follow prayer into our hearts and ask God for healing.”
The labyrinth at Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church will be both temporary and permanent. It is painted by the church members of a tarp which will be stored inside the church where anyone can request its use. During this contemplative healing session, the tarp will be outside the sanctuary of the church.
“We want to be able to use it indoors and outdoors,” Steeves said. “It is going to be 24-feet in diameter and what would be considered a 5-circuit medieval design.”
After finding the peace of healing in the labyrinth, guests are encouraged to use the marked trail through the wooded area around the church.
“We really hope the community will come try it,” Steeves said. “It is a solitude where you are alone, but not lonely. It is a prayerful, purposeful path the God.”
The contemplative healing service will be from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church, 6566 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville.
Blue Ridge Presbyter-ian Church is holding two community forums—one in October and one in November—that deal with social issues touching Greene County.
The forum called “What is Good” invites community leaders to talk about poverty and hunger in our area, as well as how to help.
The first topic will be poverty and will be discussed Sunday, Oct. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. James Howard, Greene County Social Services director, and Doris Swenson, from Greene Alliance of Church and Community Efforts (GRACE) will discuss the issue and take questions from participants.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, the topic will be hunger. Millie Winstead, from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, and Rhonda Oliver, from Feeding Greene, will be the guest speakers.
Soup and salad dinner will be from 6-6:30 p.m. prior to each forum and the conversations will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church is at 6566 Spring Hill Road in Ruckersville. For more information, visit www.brpcva.org or call (434) 985-8820.
